Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on ADT (NYSE:ADT)

ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 2,716 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 200% compared to the average volume of 905 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADT. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of ADT by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Get ADT alerts:

Shares of ADT stock opened at $5.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.84. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 2.07. ADT has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. ADT’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts expect that ADT will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -155.56%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADT shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of ADT from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of ADT in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.08.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.