Traders Buy Large Volume of Synchrony Financial Call Options (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 19,619 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 320% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,671 call options.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $14.95 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $38.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average of $31.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 2.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYF. ValuEngine cut Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra cut Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.42.

In other news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $125,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,047.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 218,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 573,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,546,000 after purchasing an additional 252,777 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $1,288,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 239,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 131,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 18,571 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

