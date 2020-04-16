Traders Buy Large Volume of Dicks Sporting Goods Put Options (NYSE:DKS)

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 8,276 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,852% compared to the average daily volume of 424 put options.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $25.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.50. Dicks Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $49.80.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Dicks Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. This is a positive change from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

DKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, December 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,398,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,988,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,268,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $21,519,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

