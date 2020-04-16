Traders Buy High Volume of Synchrony Financial Put Options (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 19,842 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 569% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,968 put options.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $125,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,047.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 646.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $14.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

SYF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Nomura reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $34.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Sunday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.42.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.