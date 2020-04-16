Traders Buy High Volume of MEI Pharma Call Options (NASDAQ:MEIP)

MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 5,723 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,422% compared to the typical daily volume of 376 call options.

Shares of MEIP opened at $2.40 on Thursday. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $3.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91. The firm has a market cap of $181.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.11). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 825.55% and a negative return on equity of 70.99%. The company had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

MEIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEIP. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 18.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,083,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 169,010 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 717.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,457,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,524 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 8,533,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,500 shares during the last quarter. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.