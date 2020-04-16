Total (EPA:FP) PT Set at €47.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Total (EPA:FP) has been given a €47.00 ($54.65) target price by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 53.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on Total and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €43.17 ($50.19).

EPA FP opened at €30.69 ($35.68) on Tuesday. Total has a 12 month low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a 12 month high of €49.33 ($57.36). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €32.69 and its 200-day moving average price is €43.75.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

