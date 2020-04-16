Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $101.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $107.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TXN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.41.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $107.98 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 6,075 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.49, for a total transaction of $744,126.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,161,867.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 22,462 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $2,966,107.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,841 shares in the company, valued at $8,298,154.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 123.9% in the first quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 8.8% in the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 24.2% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 52.8% in the first quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 11,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MU Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the first quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.