Tesla’s (TSLA) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their hold rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $425.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Tesla from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Tesla from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nord/LB reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $400.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $488.50.

Shares of TSLA opened at $729.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.26 billion, a PE ratio of -143.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $577.95 and its 200-day moving average is $471.31. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $176.99 and a fifty-two week high of $968.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 77,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $892.65, for a total value of $68,869,732.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total transaction of $76,141.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,504,522.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,836 shares of company stock worth $74,637,931. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 72 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Tesla by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

