Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) and Motus GI (NYSE:MOTS) Head to Head Analysis

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) and Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Teleflex has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Motus GI has a beta of 2.4, suggesting that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

91.9% of Teleflex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of Motus GI shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Teleflex shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of Motus GI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Teleflex and Motus GI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teleflex 0 1 7 1 3.00 Motus GI 0 0 1 0 3.00

Teleflex presently has a consensus price target of $385.10, suggesting a potential upside of 16.33%. Motus GI has a consensus price target of $5.33, suggesting a potential upside of 621.89%. Given Motus GI’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Motus GI is more favorable than Teleflex.

Profitability

This table compares Teleflex and Motus GI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teleflex 17.78% 18.97% 8.35% Motus GI -21,575.70% -146.37% -98.09%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Teleflex and Motus GI’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teleflex $2.60 billion 5.91 $461.47 million $11.15 29.69 Motus GI $110,000.00 193.61 -$23.09 million ($0.92) -0.80

Teleflex has higher revenue and earnings than Motus GI. Motus GI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teleflex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Teleflex beats Motus GI on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease. The company also provides interventional access products that are used in dialysis, oncology, and critical care therapies; and cardiac care products, such as diagnostic and intra-aortic balloon catheters, and capital equipment. In addition, it offers anesthesia products, such as pain management products for use in surgical and obstetric procedures; airway management products and related devices for use in pre-hospital emergency and hospital settings; and other pre-hospital emergency products. Further, the company offers surgical products, including Weck Ligation Systems, Weck EFx Fascial Closure Systems, Percutaneous Surgical Systems, Weck Vista bladeless access ports, Deknatel sutures, and Pilling and Kmedic surgical instruments; products for use in acute care settings for diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, and in general and specialty surgical applications; and single-use respiratory, urology, and interventional urology products. Additionally, it provides devices and instruments for other medical device manufacturers, such as custom-engineered extrusions, diagnostic and interventional catheters, balloon sheath/dilator sets and kits, sutures, performance fibers, and bioresorbable resins and fibers. The company serves hospitals and healthcare providers, medical device manufacturers, and home care markets. Teleflex Incorporated was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

