TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Research Coverage Started at National Securities

National Securities assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TTGT. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded TechTarget from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised TechTarget from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TechTarget from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on TechTarget from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.80.

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $21.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $595.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.32. TechTarget has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The information services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $35.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 12.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TechTarget will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TechTarget news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 14,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $290,722.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,481.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 19,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $401,486.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 608,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,410,237.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,250 shares of company stock valued at $739,489 in the last three months. 18.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 735.6% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

