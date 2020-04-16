TD Securities Raises Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Price Target to C$0.65

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$0.50 to C$0.65 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DML. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$0.70 to C$0.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.15 to C$0.90 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

DML stock opened at C$0.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $261.35 million and a P/E ratio of -13.87. Denison Mines has a 52 week low of C$0.24 and a 52 week high of C$0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company with focuses in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Its projects primarily includes the Wheeler River, the Waterbury, the Midwest, the McClean Lake and Mill, and the Hook-Carter that covers approximately 320,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin region.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.