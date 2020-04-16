Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Given a C$1.00 Price Target by Pi Financial Analysts

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) received a C$1.00 price target from stock analysts at Pi Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Superior Gold stock opened at C$0.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.34. Superior Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.33 and a twelve month high of C$1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.61. The firm has a market cap of $51.40 million and a PE ratio of -5.65.

Get Superior Gold alerts:

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold Mine that is located approximately 800km north east of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc December 2016.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.