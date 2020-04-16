Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Given a C$1.00 Price Target by Pi Financial Analysts

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) received a C$1.00 price target from stock analysts at Pi Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of Superior Gold stock opened at C$0.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.34. Superior Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.33 and a twelve month high of C$1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.61. The firm has a market cap of $51.40 million and a PE ratio of -5.65.
About Superior Gold
