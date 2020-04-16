Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Downgraded by Dougherty & Co

Dougherty & Co cut shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Superior Drilling Products’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SDPI. Roth Capital lowered Superior Drilling Products to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Superior Drilling Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of Superior Drilling Products stock opened at $0.33 on Monday. Superior Drilling Products has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.22.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.34 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Superior Drilling Products stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 466,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,600 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.86% of Superior Drilling Products worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and refurbishes polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for an oil field services company.

