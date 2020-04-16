SunTrust Banks Lowers Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Price Target to $7.50

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) had its target price lowered by SunTrust Banks from $15.00 to $7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TVTY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tivity Health from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet downgraded Tivity Health from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Tivity Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tivity Health from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Tivity Health has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.23.

NASDAQ TVTY opened at $6.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $310.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.97. Tivity Health has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $26.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.73.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $272.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.15 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 25.36% and a positive return on equity of 20.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tivity Health will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lee Shapiro bought 4,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin Wills bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $241,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,436.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 26,565 shares of company stock worth $319,255. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TVTY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tivity Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,320,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 196.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 147,630 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the fourth quarter worth about $2,277,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 16.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 676,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 93,420 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 178,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 92,300 shares during the period.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

