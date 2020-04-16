SunTrust Banks Cuts Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Price Target to $9.00

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) had its price target reduced by SunTrust Banks from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

PE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut Parsley Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Parsley Energy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Cfra cut their price objective on Parsley Energy from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Parsley Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

PE opened at $6.72 on Monday. Parsley Energy has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.68.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $522.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.82 million. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parsley Energy will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

In other news, Director A R. Alameddine bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $132,400.00. 12.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Parsley Energy by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Parsley Energy by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in Parsley Energy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 16,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 41,678 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,144 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.