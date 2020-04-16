SunTrust Banks Boosts Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target to $185.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its price objective hoisted by SunTrust Banks from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MOH has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $156.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup raised Molina Healthcare from an underperform rating to an average rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.08.

MOH stock opened at $160.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.11. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $102.85 and a 52-week high of $165.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $151,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 85,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.8% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 60.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 927,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,789,000 after acquiring an additional 348,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 151.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 14,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

