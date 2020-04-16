Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) Senior Officer Sells C$725,874.03 in Stock

Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) Senior Officer Melissa Jane Kennedy sold 12,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.56, for a total transaction of C$725,874.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$415,804.77.

Shares of SLF opened at C$44.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.44 billion and a PE ratio of 10.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$48.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$57.70. Sun Life Financial Inc has a 52-week low of C$35.43 and a 52-week high of C$66.44. The company has a quick ratio of 11.03, a current ratio of 11.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.27.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.30 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$8.53 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 5.7399992 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.71%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$71.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, February 7th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$60.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. CIBC upgraded Sun Life Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$59.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$64.27.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.