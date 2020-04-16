Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has $155.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Stryker from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Stryker from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Stryker from $243.00 to $201.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Stryker from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Stryker has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $207.27.

Stryker stock opened at $172.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.15. Stryker has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $226.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

