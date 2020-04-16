Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €69.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been assigned a €69.00 ($80.23) price target by analysts at HSBC in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €85.50 ($99.42) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €72.56 ($84.37).

Get Stroeer SE & Co KGaA alerts:

Shares of SAX stock opened at €55.40 ($64.42) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €56.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is €68.32. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €37.00 ($43.02) and a twelve month high of €78.65 ($91.45). The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.71.

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Stroeer SE & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.