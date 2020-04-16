Store Capital Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:STOR)

Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 7,445 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 791% compared to the average daily volume of 836 call options.

Shares of Store Capital stock opened at $17.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.79. Store Capital has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $40.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.22). Store Capital had a net margin of 42.81% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $173.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Store Capital’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Store Capital will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. Store Capital’s payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

In related news, CFO Catherine F. Long acquired 3,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.20 per share, with a total value of $87,822.00. Also, EVP Andrew Rosivach acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.10 per share, with a total value of $321,000.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 18,485 shares of company stock valued at $565,972. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Store Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Store Capital by 516.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Store Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Store Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Store Capital by 262.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STOR shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Store Capital from $39.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Store Capital from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Store Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BTIG Research cut Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Store Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

