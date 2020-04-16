Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI) Plans $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1511 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th.

NYSE:EDI opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.93. Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $13.18.

In other Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD news, insider Adam J. Shapiro bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Also, EVP Stuart Sclater-Booth bought 11,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $59,664.60. Insiders have acquired a total of 120,669 shares of company stock valued at $662,266 over the last 90 days.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

