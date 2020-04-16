Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of EDF opened at $7.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.22. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $14.48.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

