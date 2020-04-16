Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 1,640 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 517% compared to the average volume of 266 put options.
IOVA stock opened at $35.04 on Thursday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 1.34.
Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.
