Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on GameStop (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 46,772 call options on the company. This is an increase of 140% compared to the typical daily volume of 19,488 call options.

GME stock opened at $5.27 on Thursday. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $250.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.45.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. GameStop had a positive return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that GameStop will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in GameStop by 17.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 8,590 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GameStop in the fourth quarter worth about $11,016,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in GameStop in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop in the fourth quarter worth about $3,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of GameStop in a report on Friday, March 27th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

