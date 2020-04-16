Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Price Target to $23.00

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 25.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on WWW. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

WWW stock opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.43 and a 200-day moving average of $28.66. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $607.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 45,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $1,257,881.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,331.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $105,722.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,582.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 85.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

