Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Price Target to $23.00

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 25.61% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on WWW. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.
WWW stock opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.43 and a 200-day moving average of $28.66. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58.
In other news, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 45,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $1,257,881.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,331.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $105,722.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,582.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 85.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.
Wolverine World Wide Company Profile
Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.
