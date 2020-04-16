Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) and AxoGen (OTCMKTS:AXGN) Head to Head Review

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) and Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AxoGen and Stereotaxis’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AxoGen $106.71 million 2.92 -$29.14 million ($0.68) -11.51 Stereotaxis $29.35 million 7.88 $120,000.00 N/A N/A

Stereotaxis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AxoGen.

Profitability

This table compares AxoGen and Stereotaxis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AxoGen -27.30% -19.53% -17.04% Stereotaxis -14.80% -1,456.01% -20.71%

Volatility & Risk

AxoGen has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stereotaxis has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AxoGen and Stereotaxis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AxoGen 0 2 3 0 2.60 Stereotaxis 0 0 2 0 3.00

AxoGen currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 193.74%. Stereotaxis has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 64.18%. Given AxoGen’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe AxoGen is more favorable than Stereotaxis.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.9% of AxoGen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Stereotaxis shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of AxoGen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.9% of Stereotaxis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc. develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments. Its solutions also comprise Avive Soft Tissue Membrane, a minimally processed human umbilical cord membrane that can be used as a resorbable soft tissue covering to separate tissues and modulate inflammation in the surgical bed. In addition, the company offers AcroVal neurosensory and motor testing system, which consists of AcroGrip for use in hand grip strength measurement; AcroPinch for measuring pinch strength; and Pressure-Specified Sensory Device, a somatosensory evaluation and measurement device. Further, it provides AxoTouch two point discriminator, a tool that is used for measuring the innervation density of surface area of the skin. The company provides its products to hospitals, surgery centers, and military hospitals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and other European countries, and internationally. AxoGen, Inc. is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems and instruments for the treatment of abnormal heart rhythms in the United States and internationally. Its products include Niobe ES robotic system that enables physicians to complete interventional procedures by providing image guided delivery of catheters and guide wires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system, which offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures. The company also offers Odyssey solution, a real-time information solution to manage, control, record, and share procedures across networks. In addition, it provides disposables and other accessories, such as QuikCAS automated catheter advancement disposables for the remote advancement of electrophysiology catheters; and CARTO RMT navigation and ablation system, CELSIUS RMT, NAVISTAR RMT, NAVISTAR RMT DS, NAVISTAR RMT THERMOCOOL, and CELSIUS RMT THERMOCOOL irrigated tip diagnostic/ablation steerable tip catheters. Further, the company's disposables and other accessories include V-CAS and V-CAS Deflect catheter advancement systems; and V-loop circular and V-Sono ICE catheter manipulators. The company markets its products through direct sales force, distributors, and sales agents. Stereotaxis, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

