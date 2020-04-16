Stephen Charles Diggle Purchases 10,000 Shares of Oxford Biodynamics PLC (LON:OBD) Stock

Oxford Biodynamics PLC (LON:OBD) insider Stephen Charles Diggle acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of £5,300 ($6,971.85).

Stephen Charles Diggle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 14th, Stephen Charles Diggle acquired 10,000 shares of Oxford Biodynamics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of £5,100 ($6,708.76).

On Tuesday, February 25th, Stephen Charles Diggle acquired 38,963 shares of Oxford Biodynamics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of £30,780.77 ($40,490.36).

Shares of OBD opened at GBX 51 ($0.67) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00. Oxford Biodynamics PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 47 ($0.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 170 ($2.24). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 65.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 97.45.

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United Kingdom and Malaysia. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures.

