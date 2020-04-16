Stephane Gibon Acquires 50,000 Shares of Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM) Stock

Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM) insider Stephane Gibon bought 50,000 shares of Photo-Me International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £19,000 ($24,993.42).

PHTM opened at GBX 42.20 ($0.56) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $159.52 million and a P/E ratio of 4.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 59.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 83.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.47. Photo-Me International plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 32.50 ($0.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 107.80 ($1.42).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.71 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 3.82%. Photo-Me International’s payout ratio is currently 0.90%.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Photo-Me International in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

About Photo-Me International

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Asia, and internationally. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

