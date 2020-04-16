State Street (STT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

State Street (NYSE:STT) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect State Street to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of STT stock opened at $57.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.26. State Street has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $85.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on State Street from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research raised State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on State Street from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on State Street from $84.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.53.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 6,942 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $539,601.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,445.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

