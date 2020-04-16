SSE (LON:SSE) Rating Lowered to Equal weight at Barclays

SSE (LON:SSE) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 1,650 ($21.70). Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SSE. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on SSE from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SSE to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,488 ($19.57) to GBX 1,498 ($19.71) in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on SSE from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SSE to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,377.71 ($18.12).

Get SSE alerts:

Shares of SSE opened at GBX 1,206.50 ($15.87) on Tuesday. SSE has a 1 year low of GBX 997.80 ($13.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,703 ($22.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.36, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,324.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,380.65.

In other news, insider Melanie Smith acquired 901 shares of SSE stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,506 ($19.81) per share, with a total value of £13,569.06 ($17,849.33).

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.