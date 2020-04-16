Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Splunk from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Splunk from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.15.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $130.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.28 and a beta of 1.64. Splunk has a 1 year low of $93.92 and a 1 year high of $176.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.82.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $791.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.34 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Splunk will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 6,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total value of $801,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,417 shares in the company, valued at $10,769,190.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $700,590.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,775,029.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,003 shares of company stock worth $13,449,538. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 553.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Splunk by 645.8% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 358 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.