S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Cut to $280.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $322.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SPGI. Zacks Investment Research raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on S&P Global from $298.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on S&P Global from $326.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.75.

SPGI stock opened at $273.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.95. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $312.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The firm has a market cap of $68.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,618,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $987,958,000 after purchasing an additional 56,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,427,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $933,971,000 after purchasing an additional 201,084 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,639,000. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,810,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,417,000 after buying an additional 66,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 997.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,784,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,378,000 after buying an additional 1,622,256 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

