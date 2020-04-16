SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of CWYUF opened at $15.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $25.96.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 46.43%. The company had revenue of $158.35 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

