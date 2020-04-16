Six Flags Entertainment Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 7,812 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 90% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,111 call options.

SIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.55.

SIX stock opened at $15.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.62. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $59.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.76.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $261.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,162,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.88 per share, for a total transaction of $18,528,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,494,016 shares of company stock worth $41,264,882. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,283,000 after purchasing an additional 41,386 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,617,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,963,000 after purchasing an additional 101,284 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 129,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

