Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $16.98, but opened at $16.62. Simply Good Foods shares last traded at $16.98, with a volume of 73,707 shares.

Specifically, Director James M. Kilts purchased 32,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.57 per share, for a total transaction of $538,640.99. Following the purchase, the director now owns 840,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,933,696.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James M. Kilts purchased 88,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $2,016,030.00. Insiders have acquired 151,693 shares of company stock valued at $3,126,960 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

SMPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, April 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24 and a beta of 0.89.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.22 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 3,476.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 903,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,784,000 after buying an additional 878,191 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 914,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,103,000 after buying an additional 53,345 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,499,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,790,000 after buying an additional 94,974 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,724,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMPL)

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

