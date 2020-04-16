Simon Bragg Sells 20,000 Shares of JPMorgan American Investment Trust PLC (LON:JAM) Stock

JPMorgan American Investment Trust PLC (LON:JAM) insider Simon Bragg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 405 ($5.33), for a total transaction of £81,000 ($106,550.91).

JPMorgan American Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 408 ($5.37) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $848.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 404.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 460.82.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan American Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.99%. JPMorgan American Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.14%.

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s objective is to achieve capital growth from North American investments by outperformance of the Company’s benchmark, which is the S&P 500 Index. The Company invests in North American quoted companies, including exposure to smaller capitalization stocks.

