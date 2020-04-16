Signify (AMS:LIGHT) Earns Sell Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their sell rating on shares of Signify (AMS:LIGHT) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LIGHT has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €27.20 ($31.63) price objective on Signify and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on Signify and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Signify and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Signify and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €25.03 ($29.10).

Signify has a one year low of €25.50 ($29.65) and a one year high of €36.06 ($41.93).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

