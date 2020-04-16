Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been assigned a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective by Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($82.56) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €68.60 ($79.77).

SAE opened at €64.30 ($74.77) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.10, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is €51.86 and its 200 day moving average is €43.68. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of €28.30 ($32.91) and a fifty-two week high of €75.00 ($87.21). The firm has a market capitalization of $776.42 million and a P/E ratio of -23.16.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

