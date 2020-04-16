Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0707 per share on Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Shaw Communications has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Shaw Communications has a payout ratio of 90.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Shaw Communications to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.4%.

NYSE:SJR opened at $15.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.67. Shaw Communications has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Shaw Communications will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

SJR has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform under weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Securities raised Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Sunday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Shaw Communications from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shaw Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

