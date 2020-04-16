Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0707 per share on Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.
Shaw Communications has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Shaw Communications has a payout ratio of 90.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Shaw Communications to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.4%.
NYSE:SJR opened at $15.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.67. Shaw Communications has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $21.00.
SJR has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform under weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Securities raised Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Sunday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Shaw Communications from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shaw Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.
Shaw Communications Company Profile
Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.
