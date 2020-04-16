Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) in a research report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $41.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock.

STX has been the subject of several other research reports. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Seagate Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.33.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $50.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.14. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 53.94%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total transaction of $25,344.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,746.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,410 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth about $290,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth about $35,656,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 14.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 45,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Seagate Technology by 8.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 122,829 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 9,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

