Scout24 (ETR:G24) PT Set at €62.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Scout24 (ETR:G24) received a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective from Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on G24. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.20 ($71.16) price target on Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €58.52 ($68.04).

Scout24 stock opened at €55.90 ($65.00) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €54.85 and a 200 day moving average price of €56.76. Scout24 has a 52 week low of €42.00 ($48.84) and a 52 week high of €65.75 ($76.45). The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.10.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

