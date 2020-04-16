Scotiabank Cuts First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$13.50

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$11.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$11.69.

Shares of FM stock opened at C$7.18 on Monday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$4.71 and a 12 month high of C$16.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion and a PE ratio of -86.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.88.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.71 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.98%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

