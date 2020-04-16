Scotiabank Cuts Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target to C$12.00

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. CIBC raised shares of Canfor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$13.50 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Shares of CFP opened at C$7.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.68. Canfor has a 12-month low of C$6.11 and a 12-month high of C$15.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.93.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.52) by C$0.46. The company had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Canfor will post 0.6684048 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

