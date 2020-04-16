Schlumberger (SLB) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 17th. Analysts expect Schlumberger to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Schlumberger to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger stock opened at $14.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.56. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.05%.

In related news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 163,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,937.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $207,040. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Schlumberger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen cut Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.91.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.