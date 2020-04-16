Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $18.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research raised Schlumberger from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Schlumberger from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.90 to $17.90 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.91.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

NYSE:SLB opened at $14.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.56. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.07. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.58%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,362 shares in the company, valued at $500,622.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $137,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 163,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,937.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $207,040 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $538,868,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,017,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,372,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337,121 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,963,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $963,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098,492 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 136,991.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,003,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $201,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,730,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $793,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892,503 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.