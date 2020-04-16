Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) PT Set at €210.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) received a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 11.39% from the company’s current price.

SRT3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on Sartorius and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €208.00 ($241.86) price objective on Sartorius and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Warburg Research set a €235.00 ($273.26) price objective on Sartorius and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($148.84) price objective on Sartorius and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on Sartorius and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sartorius has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €179.78 ($209.04).

Get Sartorius alerts:

SRT3 opened at €237.00 ($275.58) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €209.70 and a 200-day moving average of €197.33. Sartorius has a 12-month low of €71.00 ($82.56) and a 12-month high of €124.70 ($145.00).

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.