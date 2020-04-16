Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.43.

Shares of SRPT opened at $112.09 on Tuesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $158.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.99.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($1.30). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.13% and a negative net margin of 187.77%. The company had revenue of $100.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $584,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,596.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,111,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,386,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

