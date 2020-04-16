Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Lowered to Neutral at CIBC

CIBC cut shares of Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SAPIF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Saputo from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TD Securities raised shares of Saputo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Saputo stock opened at $24.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.88. Saputo has a 1-year low of $20.77 and a 1-year high of $34.96.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.

