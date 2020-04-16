SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been given a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €114.00 ($132.56) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €121.00 ($140.70) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Oddo Bhf set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €153.00 ($177.91) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €125.32 ($145.72).

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of ETR:SAP opened at €108.30 ($125.93) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €102.73 and a 200 day moving average of €115.93. The stock has a market cap of $129.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.96. SAP has a 12 month low of €82.13 ($95.50) and a 12 month high of €129.60 ($150.70). The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.