Sanford C. Bernstein Trims Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Target Price to $500.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $730.00 to $500.00 in a research note released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Tesla from $312.00 to $246.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a sell rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Argus lowered Tesla from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $650.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $488.50.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $729.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.26 billion, a PE ratio of -143.95 and a beta of 0.73. Tesla has a 52-week low of $176.99 and a 52-week high of $968.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $577.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $471.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tesla will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total transaction of $76,141.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,504,522.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total value of $1,744,912.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,545.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,836 shares of company stock valued at $74,637,931 over the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $862,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

